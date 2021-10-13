Four years of near-misses
In Nebraska's four seasons under coach Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers have had trouble pulling out close games. Here's some of the most painful examples:
2018
36-31 at No. 10 Ohio State
34-31 (OT) at Northwestern
31-28 at Iowa
2019
34-31 (OT) at Colorado
31-27 at Purdue
27-24 vs. No. 17 Iowa
2020
26-20 at No. 24 Iowa
24-17 vs. Gophers
2021
23-16 at No. 3 Oklahoma
23-20 (OT) at No. 20 Michigan State
32-29 vs. No. 9 Michigan
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Red Sox ride home run laundry cart to ALCS against Astros
It was the middle of the pandemic, the Boston Red Sox stunk, and with major league ballparks empty in 2020, they couldn't even count on the crowd to get them going. During one especially humdrum road game at the Rays' Tropicana Field, coach Jason Varitek suggested they needed to put some fun back into the game.
Sports
Keylor Navas hurt right adductor muscle in qualifier vs US
Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas injured his right adductor muscle during Wednesday night's World Cup qualifier against the United States and was replaced by Leonel Moreira at the start of the second half.
Vikings
Vikings get chance to evaluate Darrisaw, remain undecided on his role
Rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who missed most of training camp and the first three games with an injury, rotated with starter Rashod Hill on Sunday and played 28 snaps.
Sports
Steffen in goal as US changes 9 of 11 starters vs Costa Rica
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter shook up his lineup, inserting goalkeeper Zack Steffen among nine changes to the starting 11 for Wednesday night's World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica.
Sports
CJ Cup in Vegas perhaps a last chance for Johnson to get win
Dustin Johnson hasn't played much golf since becoming the first American in more than 40 years to win all five of his matches in the Ryder Cup. He still remembers the basics.