Four years of near-misses

In Nebraska's four seasons under coach Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers have had trouble pulling out close games. Here's some of the most painful examples:

2018

36-31 at No. 10 Ohio State

34-31 (OT) at Northwestern

31-28 at Iowa

2019

34-31 (OT) at Colorado

31-27 at Purdue

27-24 vs. No. 17 Iowa

2020

26-20 at No. 24 Iowa

24-17 vs. Gophers

2021

23-16 at No. 3 Oklahoma

23-20 (OT) at No. 20 Michigan State

32-29 vs. No. 9 Michigan