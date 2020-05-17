Q: I heard the new series "Tommy" has been canceled. Do you know if and why it was canceled?

A: Lots of readers have been asking about the CBS drama starring Edie Falco. Many likely suspected the end was near when the first-season finale so speedily wrapped up several story lines. And, indeed, CBS has canceled the show. TVLine reported on some of "Tommy's" ratings problems: 14th in overall audience among the 18 dramas CBS showed this season, and next to last in the network's key demographic. The same day it canceled "Tommy," CBS dumped other shows with famous TV names: "Carol's Second Act" (with Patricia Heaton), "Broke" (Pauley Perrette) and "Man With a Plan" (Matt LeBlanc).

Did I miss something?

Q: I think I have watched every episode of "Last Man Standing" but I do not remember ever seeing Kristin and Ryan's wedding. Did I miss this somehow?

A: No. There was not an episode showing the wedding. Instead, in the final episode of the fourth season, Kristin and Ryan firmed up their wedding plans — agreeing to get married in a church. When the fifth season began, several months had passed and the wedding had already taken place. (The show has now completed its pandemic-shortened eighth season and, at this writing, is awaiting word on whether it will have a ninth.)

E-mail brenfels@gmail.com.