For some of us, holiday movie season is the most wonderful time of the year.

But as any true fan knows, it’s been wonderful for more than a month already. The Hallmark Channel and its sister network, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, have been making spirits bright since late October, when the first of 40 new holiday movies debuted. Hallmark fans, who are legion, couldn’t be happier.

One of the season’s first offerings, “One Royal Holiday” — which happens to star Minnesota’s Laura Osnes — was watched by more than 3 million people, according to Nielsen ratings. The network estimates that 36 million have watched at least part of a holiday movie already this year.

The soothing-yet-predictable formula of the movies is just the ticket during the chaotic holidays, even without a pandemic. Those of us who religiously tune in don’t expect a cinematic masterpiece. We do expect a few hours of escape — and for everyone to live happily ever after.

Proving its popularity, Hallmark Christmas movies are the subject of several podcasts, both serious and satirical, and a variety of products that include everything from a special edition of Monopoly to popcorn bowls, blankets, slippers, sweatshirts, socks, mugs and wine glasses. We are a proud bunch, given to all things cozy.

As we head into the holiday-movie home stretch, if you need a little pick-me-up, grab a cup of hot chocolate and play our Hallmark movie bingo. No conflict, no regrets and everyone wins. Just like a Hallmark movie. □