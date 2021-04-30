After a season that featured empty arenas, artificial crowd noise and a lot of bad basketball from the Timberwolves, Thursday night was a breath of fresh Minnesota spring air.

A lively atmosphere from the few thousand fans allowed to show up. Stephen Curry going off in the third quarter, only for the Wolves' Anthony Edwards to answer early in the fourth. Not to mention the return to Target Center of Andrew Wiggins, who drew applause during pregame introductions — and played like he had a fire to beat his old team.

It added up to one of the more entertaining nights of basketball at Target Center, a game that continued the Wolves' strongest stretch of play on the season with a 126-114 win over Golden State. The Wolves have won four straight.

Edwards scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves pulled away from Golden State in the final minutes. Ricky Rubio had a season high 26 while Karl-Anthony Towns had 22, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Wiggins finished with 27 on 11 of 20 shooting while Curry had 37.

It was Edwards that helped the Wolves overcome a two-point deficit in the fourth quarter by scoring 15 points in the first six minutes both from outside and inside the three-point line. The Wolves were able to take advantage of Curry taking a brief breather after scoring 16 in the third. Golden State never seriously got back in it after the Wolves went ahead 106-99 following an Edwards layup.

BOXSCORE: Wolves 126, Golden State 114

The Wolves came out and started slow offensively, hitting just two of their first 10 shots. Wiggins had a productive start to the night in hitting four of his first five shots as Golden State built a 14-7 lead halfway through the quarter.

But with D'Angelo Russell leading the bench unit, the Wolves scored the final 12 points of the quarter in a flurry over the final 2:18. Juancho Hernangomez hit his first two three-point attempts of the game. Naz Reid had an and-1 opportunity and missed the free throw only for Hernangomez to rip the rebound down. Russell then found Reid again for a dunk as the Wolves took a 35-25 lead into the second quarter.

The Wolves led by as many as 12 before the Warriors began their pushback with Wiggins playing a prominent part. In one sequence Wiggins hit a corner three and then came flying down the lane on the next Warriors possession for a putback dunk. He would end the half with 18 points.

Curry wasn't quite on fire at the start, going just 3-for-10 in the first half. His five free throws gave him 13 at the half.

Golden State pulled within four on a Jordan Poole three with 6:49 to play. It would tie the game on a Curry layup just before the half ended with the Wolves ahead 60-58.

The second half opened with a guard taken in the top 10 of the 2009 draft coming out on fire — Rubio. Rubio hit three threes in the quarter as the Wolves gained their biggest lead of the night 79-66.

But the other guard taken in that draft wasn't far behind. Curry finally got in a rhythm late in the third and that was dangerous for the Wolves. It didn't take long for the Wolves' lead to become a Warriors advantage. He went 5 of 11 in the quarter for 16 points, which included a four-point play that gave the Warriors a 91-89 lead, their first lead since the first quarter.

Curry had to rest early in the fourth quarter and the Wolves had a window of opportunity to make a move.

Edwards stepped up. After Curry returned, the Wolves' lead grew to 10 on a pretty sequence that involved Towns hitting Jaden McDaniels with an over-the-shoulder-pass. McDaniels twirled in the lane to hit Hernangomez for an open three and a 117-107 Wolves lead. There was a different vibe in Target Center, and a different Wolves team on the floor than much of the year.