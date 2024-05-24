Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds, point spread, total: Betting guide for Game 2 of WCF

The Western Conference Finals officially got underway on Wednesday night as the Dallas Mavericks stole Game 1 on the road in Minnesota. Now looking to answer the call and even the score in Game 2, the Timberwolves will need a bounce-back performance to get back on track in this series.

Game 2 will tip off tonight at 8:30 pm from the Target Center in Minneapolis as the hometown Timberwolves look to tie this series up at 1-1. But before this best-of-seven Western Conference Finals resumes, we cover the best bets for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds, point spread, and over-under total.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds: Best bet for Game 2

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals will be played tonight in Minnesota, and if it's anywhere as exciting as Game 1, NBA fans are in for another fantastic matchup. The hometown Timberwolves stumbled in the second half of Game 1, coming up just short as the visiting Mavericks escaped with a narrow 108-105 victory.

The Mavericks Game 1 victory means Dallas currently holds the home-court advantage in this series, and the pressure has now been placed on the hosting Timberwolves. Minnesota is now 1-3 in its last four home games during these Playoffs and will be looking to get back to winning ways in front of what will be a sold-out, Friday night crowd.

As we inch closer to tip-off for Game 2 of this Western Conference Finals, let's check out the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a betting pick from the moneylines, point spreads, and over-under total for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks ATS pick

After falling at home in Game 1 of this series, the Minnesota Timberwolves enter Game 2 of this Western Conference Finals as (-5.5) favorites on the point spread and can be bet at (-218) on the moneyline. For the (+5.5 point spread) underdog Mavericks, the moneyline number comes in at a juicy +180.

That being said, I'm looking at the over-under total in this game, set at a lowly 207.5. In Game 1, these teams combined for 213 total points, and that was with the Mavericks shooting just 6/25 (24%) on three-point attempts. The Timberwolves had a decent shooting performance, but 18/49 (36.7%) isn't exactly scorching-hot either.

I expect both teams, particularly Dallas, to have an improved performance from downtown in Game 2, and I'll take over 207.5 on total points.