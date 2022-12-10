Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

9 p.m. Saturday, Moda Center

TV: BSN Extra Radio: 830-AM

Game preview: The teams will play Saturday night and Monday night. ... Portland is 13-12 under coach Chauncey Billups, a former Wolf. ... Leading scorers are Anfernee Simons (23.9) and Jerami Grant (22.8). ... C Jusuf Nurkic averages 10.0 rebounds for the Blazers. ... Wolves are 40-87 all time vs. Portland, including 14-50 on the road.