Thunder at Timberwolves: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s offense, Oklahoma City’s defense pose challenges for Wolves

Wolves head into the All-Star break facing the NBA’s toughest defensive team in three of the next four games.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 13, 2025 at 3:08AM
The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, driving on Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo in a December game in Oklahoma City, Okla., is having an MVP-caliber season and averaging 32.6 point per game. (William Purnell/Getty Images/TNS)

7:30 p.m. Thursday at Target Center

TV/radio: TNT, TruTV; KFAN, iHeart app.

Wolves update: After Wednesday night’s 103-101 home loss to the Bucks, this is the final game for the Wolves before the All-Star break and the first of three matchups they will play against the Thunder in their next four games. G Mike Conley missed his third consecutive game Wednesday because of a dislocated finger. G Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and F Julius Randle (adductor strain) are also out. The Wolves are 4-4 this season when playing on no rest.

Thunder update: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in a battle for MVP with Nikola Jokic and is averaging 32.6 points per game. Minnehaha graduate Chet Holmgren returned from an extended hip injury and has played 22 and 25 minutes in his two games back prior to Wednesday’s game against Miami. The Thunder have the best defensive rating in the league at 104.2 points allowed per 100 possessions. That’s 4.1 points better than the No. 2 team. That’s better than the same gap between the No. 2 team and the No. 11 team.

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Edwards struggles, Wolves lose to Bucks 103-101

Anthony Edwards missed a potential game-winning three at the buzzer to cap a 10-for-33 night as the Wolves fell to a Milwaukee team missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

