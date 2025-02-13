Thunder at Timberwolves: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s offense, Oklahoma City’s defense pose challenges for Wolves
Wolves head into the All-Star break facing the NBA’s toughest defensive team in three of the next four games.
7:30 p.m. Thursday at Target Center
TV/radio: TNT, TruTV; KFAN, iHeart app.
Wolves update: After Wednesday night’s 103-101 home loss to the Bucks, this is the final game for the Wolves before the All-Star break and the first of three matchups they will play against the Thunder in their next four games. G Mike Conley missed his third consecutive game Wednesday because of a dislocated finger. G Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and F Julius Randle (adductor strain) are also out. The Wolves are 4-4 this season when playing on no rest.
Thunder update: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in a battle for MVP with Nikola Jokic and is averaging 32.6 points per game. Minnehaha graduate Chet Holmgren returned from an extended hip injury and has played 22 and 25 minutes in his two games back prior to Wednesday’s game against Miami. The Thunder have the best defensive rating in the league at 104.2 points allowed per 100 possessions. That’s 4.1 points better than the No. 2 team. That’s better than the same gap between the No. 2 team and the No. 11 team.
Anthony Edwards missed a potential game-winning three at the buzzer to cap a 10-for-33 night as the Wolves fell to a Milwaukee team missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.