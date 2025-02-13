Thunder update: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in a battle for MVP with Nikola Jokic and is averaging 32.6 points per game. Minnehaha graduate Chet Holmgren returned from an extended hip injury and has played 22 and 25 minutes in his two games back prior to Wednesday’s game against Miami. The Thunder have the best defensive rating in the league at 104.2 points allowed per 100 possessions. That’s 4.1 points better than the No. 2 team. That’s better than the same gap between the No. 2 team and the No. 11 team.