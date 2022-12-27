This four-game road trip marks perhaps the Timberwolves' most difficult trip of the season, but Monday night presented an opportunity for a depleted Wolves team to beat a depleted Heat team.

Miami came into the matchup without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, two of its mainstays, but still came away 113-110 winners over the Wolves.

The Wolves dropped this one despite shooting 54%. That's because they committed 22 turnovers against the Heat's zone defense, though the turnovers seemed to be mostly because of their own carelessness than the zone defense.

Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 29 points while Max Strus had 19 for Miami. The Wolves had a chance to tie it with 2.5 seconds remaining, but turned it over on the inbounds pass.

The Wolves could have been up or down much more at the half than the 59-56 deficit they faced. They allowed a number of open threes to Miami, which shot 6-for-26 in the first 24 minutes from deep.

But the Wolves couldn't take advantage of all that clanking with nine turnovers and eight second-chance points allowed.

Miami led for most of the second half before the Wolves tied it late in the third, but the Heat closed the third on a 9-2 run to take a 93-86 lead into the fourth.

The Wolves were within 111-108 when Tyler Herro drained a deep two-point jumper from the corner as the shot-clock expired with 33.2 seconds remaining and Austin Rivers' hand in his face. The Wolves couldn't come all the way back.

The Star Tribune did not send the author of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.