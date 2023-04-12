Game recap
Impact player
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves: The center finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
By the numbers
-14: Plus-minus for Los Angeles' LeBron James, who scored 30 points.
20: Timberwolves turnovers.
Gophers
Gophers hit four homers to defeat North Dakota State
Riley Swenson had a three-run homer and Jake Larson a two-run shot to lead Minnesota.
Sports
Lakers outlast Wolves 108-102 in OT, advance to face Memphis
Nearly everything about this season has been a grueling challenge for the Los Angeles Lakers, so nobody in a gold jersey really seemed surprised when Anthony Davis committed a baffling foul that allowed Minnesota's Mike Conley to snatch a playoff berth from their hands with 0.1 seconds on the regulation clock.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Twins
Twins give up tying ninth-inning run, then edge White Sox in 10th
The White Sox's fielding did them in again, when third baseman Hanser Alberto fielded a Michael A. Taylor bunt and threw wildly to first in the 10th. Willi Castro sprinted home from second with the winning run.
Wolves
Scoring punch deserts Wolves late in OT play-in game loss to Lakers
The Wolves didn't score for a six-minute stretch in the fourth quarter, allowing the Lakers to charge back into the game, force overtime and earn the No. 7 seed in the West. Minnesota will face the Pelicans-Thunder winner on Friday for a last chance to make the playoffs.