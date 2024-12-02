Timberwolves-Lakers game preview: Radio-TV information, key players, injury report

Timberwolves update: The Wolves (9-10) ended a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Clippers on Friday. This is the last game on a four-game homestand before the Wolves head to California for three games, starting with another game with the Clippers on Wednesday night. Donte DiVincenzo was 3-for-6 from three-point range Friday. The Wolves will have a rest advantage Monday night after the Lakers defeated Utah 105-104 in Salt Lake City on Sunday night. Rookie G Rob Dillingham (ankle) is questionable.