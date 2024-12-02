Wolves

Timberwolves-Lakers game preview: Radio-TV information, key players, injury report

The Wolves have had two days off while the banged-up Lakers played at Utah on Sunday night.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2024 at 4:29AM
Lakers star Anthony Davis passes around Jazz forward John Collins on Sunday night in Salt Lake City. (Bethany Baker)

Los Angeles Lakers at Timberwolves

7 p.m. Monday at Target Center; FDSN, NBATV; iHeart app, KFAN

Timberwolves update: The Wolves (9-10) ended a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Clippers on Friday. This is the last game on a four-game homestand before the Wolves head to California for three games, starting with another game with the Clippers on Wednesday night. Donte DiVincenzo was 3-for-6 from three-point range Friday. The Wolves will have a rest advantage Monday night after the Lakers defeated Utah 105-104 in Salt Lake City on Sunday night. Rookie G Rob Dillingham (ankle) is questionable.

Lakers update: The Lakers (12-8) beat the Wolves 110-103 in the season opener in Los Angeles. Anthony Davis had 36 points and 16 rebounds and is averaging 28.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. LeBron James had 27 points and 13 assists Sunday and is averaging 22.3 points, 9.1 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Lakers played Utah without Jaxon Hayes (ankle), Austin Reaves (hip), D’Angelo Russell (illness) and Cam Reddish (illness).

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

