Tim Walz admitted to drunken driving in 1995. But his 2006 congressional campaign claimed he didn’t.

But when Walz entered the political world in 2006, his congressional campaign repeatedly claimed he didn’t drive drunk. His campaign manager, Kerry Greeley, told the Rochester Post Bulletin that Walz was speeding when he was pulled over, but wasn’t drunk. She attributed it to Walz not being able to understand the officer due to hearing loss he suffered from years as an artillerist in the National Guard. Greeley shared a similar statement with the Star Tribune at the time, saying Walz “was caught speeding, he doesn’t deny it and that’s the end of it.”