DETROIT — Emulating a Hall of Famer like Bert Blyleven isn't a bad career strategy for a rookie pitcher. But this might not have been the best way.

Charlie Barnes, called up from Class AAA St. Paul to start Game 1 of a doubleheader at Comerica Park, left the fifth pitch of his major league career, a 2-2 slider to Robbie Grossman, in the middle of the strike zone. The former Twin jolted the newest Twin by launching it 408 feet into the bullpen, an echo of a similar moment some 51 years earlier.

Barnes is the first Twins rookie starter to surrender a home run to the first batter of his career since Blyleven, who served one up to the Senators' Lee Maye to start his Cooperstown-bound career on June 6, 1970.

Like Blyleven, Barnes didn't allow another run. Unlike Blyleven, he got no help from his own lineup, as the Twins were shut out by the Tigers for the first time in 89 meetings, losing 1-0.

The Twins then lost Game 2 5-4 in eight innings, dropping to 1-7 in doubleheader games this season and 5-9 in extra-inning games. The Twins scored a run in the top of the eighth inning when pinch runner Nick Gordon scored on a Joe Jimenez wild pitch. But in the bottom of the inning, Detroit bonus runner Derek Hill stole third with one out and scored when Jonathan Schoop punched a single off Taylor Rogers to right, through a drawn-in infield.

Rogers then struck out Grossman, bringing up longtime Tigers star Miguel Cabrera. On a 2-2 pitch, Cabrera lifted a fly ball that landed in no-man's land in center, between shortstop Andrelton Simmons and a deep-playing Gordon in center, and Schoop was able to round the bases with the winning run against his former team.

The Game 1 shutout, the fourth time the Twins were blanked this year and the third time in a seven-inning game, ended a four-game winning streak from when the Twins swept Detroit at Target Field last weekend.

"I made a bad pitch. Good pitches get hitters out, and I didn't make a good one," said the rookie lefthander, the Twins' fourth-round pick in 2017. Overall, though, "I thought I threw the ball well. I did what I'm going to do: I'm going to throw strikes, change speeds and try to keep hitters off balance."

He did it without throwing a fastball, at least according to MLB's Statcast data, which labeled his four-seamers as changeups. In reality, Barnes threw plenty of them — just mostly between 88-90 mph.

"Statcast needs to figure out that not every guy throws 95," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. Barnes' real changeup, he said, the 80-mph one, "it's a good pitch. It's a deceptive kind of backing-up-type of pitch that guys just don't get good swings on."

Schoop followed Grossman's leadoff home run with a single, and "I was like, 'all right, we've just got to get one,' " Barnes said. He did, on a fly ball by Eric Haase, "and then I was like, 'All right, I'm ready to go. Let's get into it."

"You get that first out, you realize very quickly that the guys on the other side are human, too. They weren't having the swings that they would want," Baldelli said. "I liked what I saw."

And not just from Barnes, whose debut was supplemented by another first-time Twin, righthander Beau Burrows, a former Tigers pitcher who was also called up from Class AAA St. Paul on Saturday. Burrows, a former first-round pick who was claimed off waivers by the Twins in May, got four outs against his former team without allowing a run.

But it didn't matter against a toothless Twins offense, which managed only two hits, both singles, against four Tigers pitchers.

"Not the type of at-bats that we're used to seeing from some of these guys lately. I bet some of that is from having five days off" for the All-Star break, Baldelli said. "You can hit [batting practice] and play catch all you want, but once you get out there against major-league pitching, it's obviously a different story. It did kind of look like some rusty-ish at-bats from our guys."