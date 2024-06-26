10 a.m. Wednesday

Point North, Sept. 30 at Fine Line in Mpls. $25-$27. axs.com. ... Foil Arms & Hog, March 13 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $42.50. axs.com.

11 a.m. Wednesday

Dogpark, Nov. 22 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $20-$25. axs.com. ... Cloud Nothings, Nov. 29 at 7th St. Entry. $26-$30.

10 a.m. Thursday

Stephen Wilson Jr., Oct. 19 at Varsity in Mpls. ticketmaster.com.

11 a.m. Thursday

The Front Bottoms, Sept. 21 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com.

8 a.m. Friday

Peter Antoniou, Aug. 16 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$30. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Chris Davies & the Afterparty, Aug. 20 at Parkway. $15-$20. ... Nasser Al-Rayess, Aug. 23 at Parkway. $25-$60. ... American Authors, Oct. 17 at Parkway. $30-$50. ... The Empty Pockets, Dec. 3 at Parkway. $20-$25.

9 a.m. Friday

Allegra Krieger and Greg Mendez, Oct. 24 at 7th St. Entry. $18. ... gavn!, Dec. 7 at 7th St. Entry. $18-$20.

10 a.m. Friday

Nachito Herrera, July 20 at Dakota in Mpls. $40-$50. dakotacooks.com. ... Jon Cleary, Aug. 4 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Jon Pardi, Aug. 28 at State Fair Grandstand in Falcon Heights. $44-$88. etix.com. ... Nikki Hill Band, Sept. 1 at Dakota. $25-$35. ... The New Standards, Sept. 6 at Dakota. $30-$50. ... Shaboozey, Sept. 9 at First Avenue in Mpls. $22.50-$30. axs.com. ... Marquis Hill, Sept. 18 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Soul Coughing, Sept. 24 at First Avenue. $45. ... The Wldlfe, Sept. 24 at Fine Line. $20-$35. ... Coin, Oct. 2 at Fillmore. ... Melt, Oct. 5 at Turf in St. Paul. $20-$25. axs.com. ... Kate Bollinger, Oct. 7 at 7th St. Entry. $20. ... New Hope Club, Oct. 8 at 7th St. Entry. $20.50-$25.50. ... Vundabar, Nov. 8 at Amsterdam. $22-$27. ... Ashley Cooke, Nov. 9 at Fine Line. $21.50-$46.50. ... Craig Finn, Nov. 16 at Fitzgerald. ... Tycho, Nov. 16 at First Avenue. $45.