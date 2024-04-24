10 A.M. THURSDAY

Dylan Gossett, Nov. 22 at First Avenue in Mpls. $30-$35. axs.com.

8 A.M. FRIDAY

Cathy Ladman, May 25 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$30. theparkwaytheater.com. ... I Think Not! Live, June 17 at Parkway. $35-$75. ... Mason Jennings, Aug. 9-10 at Parkway. $35-$55. ... Josh Rouse, Oct. 9 at Parkway. $25-$40.

10 A.M. FRIDAY

Shabby Road Orchestra, May 25 at Dakota in Mpls. $20-$35. dakotacooks.com. ... Urban Classic, June 29 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Marcia Ball, July 7 at Dakota. $40-$45. ... Social Animals, July 12 at Fine Line in Mpls. $20-$37. axs.com. ... Ken Carson, Aug. 3 at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Mother Mother, Sept. 17 at Fillmore in Mpls. ... Cowboy Junkies, Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Dakota. $75-$85. ... Jeff Arcuri, Sept. 22 at State in Mpls. $44-$74. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... Megadeth, Sept. 24 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Noah Floersch, Sept. 24 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15. axs.com... Divide and Dissolve, Oct. 1 at 7th St. Entry. $20-$25. ... Bill Nye the Science Guy, Oct. 5 at State. $64.50-$254.50. ... JP Cooper, Oct. 5 at Fine Line. $26-$41. ... Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka, Oct. 6 at Palace in St. Paul. $79.50-$125. axs.com. ... Hamilton de Holanda, Oct. 8 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... Boris, Oct. 9 at Fine Line. $27-$47. ... The Dead Tongues, Oct. 9 at 7th St. Entry. $17. ... Loveless, Oct. 16 at Varsity in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Superchunk, Oct. 16 at First Avenue. $25-$30. ... Anne Wilson, Oct. 17 at State. $24.95-$80. ... Everclear, Oct. 20 at First Avenue. $35-$40. ... Giggly Squad Live, Oct. 24 at Orpheum in Mpls. $39-$89. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... Enter Shikari, Oct. 25 at First Avenue. $30-$35.

11 A.M. FRIDAY

Cults, Aug. 6 at Fine Line. $24-$43. ... Creed Fisher, Aug. 8 at Turf in St. Paul. $25. axs.com.