Tickets go on sale for Wallows, ZZ Ward and Phantogram

Other shows include Maribou State, “Hadestown” and Wilder Woods.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 22, 2024 at 6:00PM
ZZ Ward will perform March 29, 2025, at Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. (Dml - Star Tribune Special To The Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

10 a.m. Wed

Mike, May 22, 2025, at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $25-$30. axs.com.

8 a.m. Friday

Petty Comes Alive, Nov. 29 at Parkway in Mpls. $20-$25. theparkwaytheater.com.

10 a.m. Friday

The Cash Box Kings, Dec. 31 at Hilton in Bloomington. $69. eventbrite.com. ... KGM, Jan. 18, 2025, at First Avenue in Mpls. $40. axs.com. ... Ben Barnes, Jan. 21 at Fine Line in Mpls. $35-$50. axs.com. ... Wallows, Feb. 8 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... “Hadestown,” Feb. 11-16 at Orpheum in Mpls. $40-$159. hennepinarts.org. ... Phantogram, Feb. 15 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Gunnar, March 5 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $18-$20. axs.com. ... Wilder Woods, March 7 at Uptown in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Twin Cities Ballet’s “Romeo & Juliet: The Rock Ballet,” March 7-9 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com. ... Lolo, March 11 at 7th St. Entry. $15-$17. ... Hovvdy, March 24 at Turf in St. Paul. $20-$25. axs.com. ... ZZ Ward, March 29 at Fitzgerald. ... The Linda Lindas, April 12 at Fine Line. $28. Maribou State, April 26 at First Avenue. $25-$30. ... Boa, May 13 at First Avenue. $25. ... Larkin Poe, May 16 at First Avenue. $30-$35.

11 a.m. Friday

Soul Asylum, Dec. 28 at First Avenue. $35-$40.

