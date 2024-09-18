Things To Do

Tickets go on sale for Sebastian Maniscalco, Keith Sweat, Shelby Lynne and David Gray

Other shows include Tim Heidecker, Robert Glasper, Awolnation and Jonathan van Ness.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 18, 2024 at 10:00AM
Sebastian Maniscalco comes to St. Paul's on Feb. 14. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

9 a.m. Friday

The High Kings, Feb. 26, 2025 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com.

10 a.m. Friday

Shelby Lynne, Nov. 1-2 at Dakota in Mpls. $65-$75. dakotacooks.com. ... Keith Sweat, Nov. 8 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Jonathan van Ness, Nov. 9 at Mystic Lake. ... The Ike Reilly Assassination, Nov. 27 at First Avenue in Mpls. $25-$30. axs.com. ... The Andrew Walesch Big Band, Dec. 22 at Dakota. $30-$45. ... Alicia Witt, Dec. 23 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Robert Glasper, Jan. 9-11, 2025, at Dakota. $55-$75. ... Tim Heidecker, Jan. 29, 2025, at First Avenue. $39.50. ... David Gray, Feb. 3, 2025, at State Theatre in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Sebastian Maniscalco, Feb. 14, 2025, at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com. ... Alcest, March 17, 2025, at Fine Line in Mpls. $30-$50. axs.com. ... Mxmtoon, March 24, 2025, at Varsity in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Wax Tailor, March 29, 2025, at Fine Line. ... Trivium & Bullet for My Valentine, April 25, 2025, at Mystic Lake. ... Awolnation, April 28, 2025, at First Avenue. $40-$45. ... Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, June 1, 2025, at Xcel.

Melissa Walker

