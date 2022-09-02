GAME RECAP

OFFENSIVE MVP

Mohamed Ibrahim, Gophers

Picking up where he left off, rushing for 121 of his 132 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of Thursday night's win vs. New Mexico St. He extended his school record with his 10th consecutive 100-yard performance.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Thomas Rush, Gophers

After finishing second on the team with 5 1⁄ 2 sacks last year, Rush recorded the U's first sack of the 2022 season on Thursday bringing down Aggies QB Gavin Frakes for a 10-yard loss on third-and-6 in the third quarter.

BY THE NUMBERS

18-2 Gophers dominated in first downs in the first half against New Mexico State.

35:26 Time of possession for the Gophers through the third quarter compared to the Aggies' 9 minutes, 21 seconds.

6 Career rushing touchdowns for quarterback Tanner Morgan, who tied his season-high of two scoring runs last year in Thursday's game alone.