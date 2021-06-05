Another deadly weekend unfolded Saturday in violence-weary Minneapolis, with police responding to three shooting deaths in different parts of the city overnight, including one where a suspect was shot and wounded by a Metro Transit officer.

The three overnight deaths brought the number of homicides in Minneapolis to 38 for the year. That total for a period of just over five months also includes the death of Winston Smith, 32, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshals Service task force during an arrest attempt Thursday in Uptown.

Saturday's gun violence claimed the lives of a woman caught in crossfire in north Minneapolis, a young male who was watching a street race on East Lake Street and a man shot to death in downtown Minneapolis.

At 1:37 a.m., Saturday officers were called to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where a woman suffering from a gunshot wound had been taken, police spokesman John Elder said in a news release. She died just as they arrived.

A preliminary investigation led homicide detectives to the 2200 block of N. 2nd Street, where they processed evidence related to the woman's shooting. The woman was not the shooter or shooters' intended target, but was caught in a hail of bullets.

At 1:48 a.m., officers were called to the area of East Lake Street, under the bridge that goes over Hiawatha, on a report of a person shot. They found a young man or teenager suffering from a gunshot wound, and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to HCMC, where he died.

Back at the scene, homicide investigators and patrol officers interviewed witnesses and learned that "a group of people in cars took over the portion of East Lake Street where Hiawatha passes over it," Elder said. "The people in the cars were driving recklessly and spinning around in their cars, causing damage to the roadway, when two of the individuals got into a dispute."

The two hot-rodders began to shoot at one another, and a stray bullet struck the young male victim, who had pulled over to watch the street race and was standing outside of his car when he was struck.

Just after 2 a.m., Metro Transit police officers in the area of Hennepin Avenue and S. Fifth Street encountered a scene in which a man fatally shot another man. A Metro Transit officer pursued the suspect and shot him in the leg.

The man shot by the suspect was taken to HCMC, where he died. The 23-year-old suspect shot in the leg was also taken to HCMC for treatment of his wound, then moved to the Hennepin County jail.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the Metro Transit officer shooting.

Last year, there were 84 homicides in Minneapolis, the second-most recorded in a year. The record of 97 was set in 1995. In 2019, the city recorded 48 homicides.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report. Pamela Miller • 612-673-4290