Monday turned out to be a deadly day on Minnesota roads as three people died in three separate crashes.

Their deaths pushed the yearly total to 461 compared with 365 at this time last year. There were 394 in all of 2020, the state's Office of Traffic Safety said.

A semitrailer truck driver died in a rollover crash just after 11 p.m. on Hwy. 7 in Watertown Township. The 62-year-old driver from Maiden Rock, Wis., was heading east when he went through a roundabout at County Road 10 and his rig tipped over, the State Patrol said.

The victim's name has not been released .

A few hours earlier, a 37-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 90 in Winona County.

The man was driving west on the freeway near milepost 274 just after 8 p.m. when his vehicle went into the median and rolled onto the eastbound lanes, the State Patrol said.

The man got out of his vehicle and then was hit by an eastbound driver, the patrol said. No other details were immediately released.

In northern Minnesota, a passenger riding in a van died in rollover crash on an icy Hwy. 53 in St. Louis County.

The victim, identified by the patrol as Stanley Erkkila, 75, of Eveleth, Minn., was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 49, the patrol said.

Two others in the van — the driver and another passenger — were not seriously hurt, the patrol said.

The van was heading north when the driver lost control and rolled into the median. The van came to rest in the eastbound lanes, the patrol said.