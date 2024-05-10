This ESPN BET promo code scores $1K bet reset for Timberwolves-Nuggets

The ESPN BET promo code STAR is the best way to bet on the NBA Western Conference Game 3 semifinals matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets.

ESPN BET $1,000! BET RESET! SIGN UP NOW STAR Bonus bets expire in 7 days. New customer only. Limit one (1) Promotion Offer per Account. 21+ only. Qualifying states only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

New players in 18 different states can now access the May offer at ESPN BET, a $1,000 Bet Reset that issues bonus bets on losing first wagers.

Along with a variety of odds boosts, super boosts for Timberwolves-Nuggets, other NBA offers and more, the ESPN BET promo is a must-have throughout this postseason.

Claim the ESPN BET $1,000 bet reset offer with this link.

ESPN BET promo code STAR scores $1K bonus for Timberwolves-Nuggets

With Minnesota possessing the ability to take control of the series, both teams will put it on the line tonight -- but you don't have to thanks to this ESPN BET sportsbook offer.

This Game 3 matchup might be a must-win for the defending champion Nuggets, but oddsmakers aren't giving them the benefit of the doubt this evening. After an absolute blowout Game 2 win, Minnesota now returns home as a 4.5-point favorite with the game total rising from 204.5 to 205.5 as of early Friday afternoon.

With ESPN BET promo code STAR, new users can back the Timberwolves or Nuggets and get up to $1,000 paid back in bonus on losses.

Here are two examples of how to use this offer:

Let's say a new user thinks Minnesota is going to keep it going behind Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns tonight. In this case, they bet anywhere between $10 and $1,000. If they get their bet right and the Wolves win by 5+ points, then they cover the spread and get the cash payout determined in the bet slip.

Let's say that user places the same but Denver shows some of that championship mettle and, at worst, covers the spread. In this event, the user gets their bet back in bonus bets which can then be played on Game 4, MLB action, other NBA postseason games, or, well, anything in the ESPN BET app.

Timberwolves-Nuggets boosts with ESPN BET

With ESPN BET promo code STAR, new usrs also will receive the opportunity to bet on Game 3 with a variety of odds boosts. Here's some top examples: