Thinking about taking a stab at IV therapy? Ask some questions first

IV therapy clinics are springing up around the country, touting quick ways to recover from a hangover or a hard workout. But doctors and regulators preach caution.
The services have been on a growth spurt since the COVID-19 pandemic, offering drips that promise to boost energy, gird immune systems or relieve joint pain. This is done from bags of intravenous fluids normally seen hanging next to hospital beds.
Customers must be willing to fork over as much as couple hundred dollars for each session — in some cases for a mixture of vitamins and supplements that would be considerably cheaper in pill form.
Proponents say this approach helps customers hydrate faster and absorb more of a vitamin or supplement than they would by swallowing pills.
But Dr. Sam Torbati, co-chair of emergency medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, says the therapy mostly helps people create ''expensive urine,'' with the body clearing what it doesn't use.
How many IV clinics are there?
They're hard to count, partly because some businesses just provide IV therapy while others offer it as part of a medical spa.
The practice grew popular during COVID-19, when access to doctors became limited and people grew more concerned about their immune system health, according to the American IV Association, an industry group.