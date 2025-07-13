New tax break for auto loans could save some buyers thousands of dollars. But will it boost sales?

Millions of people receive a federal tax deduction for the interest they pay on home loans. Under President Donald Trump's new tax-cut law, many people for the first time also could claim a tax deduction for interest on their vehicle loans.
The new tax break will be available even to people who don't itemize deductions. But there are some caveats that could limit its reach. The vehicles must be new, not used. They must be assembled in the U.S. And the loans must be issued no sooner than this year, to list just a few qualifications.
Here are some things to know about the new auto loan interest tax deduction:
Candidate Trump promised an auto loan interest tax break
Trump pledged while campaigning last year to make interest on car loans tax-deductible. He said it would make car ownership more affordable and ''stimulate massive domestic auto production.''
The idea made it into the big tax-cut bill passed by Congress, which Trump signed into law July 4.
The law allows taxpayers to deduct up to $10,000 of interest payments annually on loans for new American-made vehicles from 2025 through 2028. It applies to cars, motorcycles, sport utility vehicles, minivans, vans and pickup trucks weighing less than 14,000 pounds, a threshold referred to as light vehicles. But it only applies to vehicles purchased for personal use, not for fleets or commercial purposes.
The tax break can be claimed starting on 2025 income tax returns. But the deduction phases out for individuals with incomes between $100,000 and $150,000 or joint taxpayers with incomes between $200,000 and $250,000. Those earning more cannot claim the tax break.