The "Barbie" momentum is showing no signs of slowing, and neither is the immersive-experience trend. Those two worlds will collide at the Mall of America when the Malibu Barbie Cafe debuts next month.

The family friendly pop-up is inspired by the beachside energy of Malibu in the 1970s, when Malibu Barbie (the first Barbie with tan lines) was introduced. The menu, developed by "Master Chef" alum Becky Brown, includes a handful of breakfast options (pancakes, breakfast burritos) as well as burgers, salads and sandwiches appropriately named for the experience — Live Your Dream Grilled Cheese, Make Waves Avocado Toast, etc. There are also shareables and sweets, and drinks include juices, lemonades, beer, wine and a few cocktails.

An array of menu items from the Malibu Barbie Cafe, debuting at the Mall of America next month.

The fast-casual very pink cafe will be at 60 E. Broadway, on the mall's first level. A 90-minute reservation includes a choice of entree and side and access to exclusive merchandise and Barbie-branded interactive activities, including a life-size Barbie box.

Details for the Mall of America pop-up aren't available yet, but the Malibu Barbie Cafe is already up and running in Chicago and New York. In Chicago, single tickets range from $17-$25 for kids and $34-$44 for adults. Preordering entrees is required, and the price varies with entree — a kids quesadilla experience rings up at $25 plus tax and fees; an adult Beach Burger $44. Gratuity is extra, and is added on site.

The concept is brought to you by Mattel and Bucket Listers, the same company that has introduced the world to other nostalgic pop-ups like Saved by the Max, The Golden Girls Kitchen and The Peach Pit. Follow @barbiecafeoffical for all the latest news and details.

Tickets for the Mall of America location will be available soon; get on the waitlist at bucketlisters.com.