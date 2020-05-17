Tony Roach file

• Roach, 41, lives in Moose Lake, Minn., with his wife, Sonja, and their son and daughter.

• The owner of Roach’s Guide Service, he is known for his angling expertise on Mille Lacs. But he and the half-dozen or so guides he works with also fish Gull and other Brainerd-area lakes, as well as Leech and Winnibigoshish lakes and surrounding waters.

• Roach started fishing with his dad, Mark, as a boy. The two fished their first tournament together on Mille Lacs when Tony was 13.

• Roach, who at one time intended to become a high school teacher, shifted directions and after graduating college took a job in construction management.

• All the while he continued to fish and compete in tournaments while guiding part-time. In 2006 he started guiding full-time.

• An avid bird hunter, Roach chases grouse and pheasants in the fall with his Labrador retriever.