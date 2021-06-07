Intro: The Twins made a business decision in the offseason, cutting loose Eddie Rosario after a successful run in Minnesota's outfield. Saying the move backfired wouldn't be quite right because Rosario is having a pretty pedestrian season in Cleveland, but his value tends to show up in different ways. Among them: He tends to come up big, and he did that for Cleveland with a two-run single in the eighth inning of a 4-1 win over the Twins on Thursday. The game underscores just how much the Twins miss a durable, heart-and-soul player like Rosario.

5:00: MMA fighter and Minnesota native Tim Johnson joins the show in advance of the biggest bout of his career Friday in BELLATOR 261. His career was delayed twice by deployments with the Minnesota National Guard — once to Iraq and recently as part of the Derek Chauvin trial — but those seeming obstacles have only made him stronger.

19:00: Answering burning listener questions, including: Which Twins players are most likely to get traded in the next month? How soon before the Twins start making trades? What is my standard taco order? And if I could be any Twin Cities mascot for a day, which one would I pick and why?

