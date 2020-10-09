Mercury rising

The 1983 film “The Right Stuff” may have seemed epic with a running time of over three hours, but the first season of the TV version consists of eight episodes, allowing an even deeper dive into the Mercury Seven astronauts’ training regimen — not to mention their sex lives and drinking habits. Halos get tarnished. You won’t recognize most of the cast members, but Ed Harris and Dennis Quaid weren’t household names, either, when they suited up.

Now streaming on Disney+

Silence is golden

In many ways, “Deaf U” is just another reality soap about gorgeous young people more interested in hitting the party circuit than hitting the books. But because the setting is Gallaudet University, a D.C.-based school for the deaf and hard of hearing, the series stands out, reminding us that this often-overlooked demographic has a lot to say. Keep an eye out for South St. Paul’s Raelyn Fuechtmann, a student who attracts the attention of one of the main characters.

Now streaming on Netflix

This wheel’s on fire

“Charm City Kings” marks the acting debut of rapper Meek Mill, but the breakout star of the film is director Angel Manuel Soto. The Puerto Rican filmmaker uses Baltimore’s dirt-bike culture as the backdrop for a heartbreaking tale of a 14-year-old (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) who must decide whether he wants to ride shotgun with angels or demons. The gravity-defying wheelies are stunning, but the most impressive trick is how the movie takes a standard coming-of-age tale and makes it pop.

Now streaming on HBO Max

War of the roses

Chris Harrison always promises the most explosive season ever of “The Bachelorette.” This time he may be able to back it up. Early word has it that star Clare Crawley throws the producers for a loop early in TV’s most popular dating game. We don’t want to give too much away, but here’s a clue: Former finalist Tayshia Adams swings by the mansion for more than a cup of sugar.

7 p.m. Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Come together

“Social Distance,” the latest project to adapt to quarantined times, features some familiar faces (“The Office’s” Oscar Nunez, Law & Order: SVU’s” Peter Scanavino, “Sabrina’s” Lachlan Watson) leaning on Zoom and social media to deal with crises ranging from a funeral to a listless marriage. At least one of the short episodes in this anthology series should register with you.

Starts streaming Thursday on Netflix

Neal Justin