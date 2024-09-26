‘Inside Out 2′ director dishes on the blockbuster’s Twin Cities roots

A: A few years ago, we were having a lot of fires up in Sonoma County, where I live. I decided I should scan all my photos so I had copies. As I was dating them, I notice something about my birthday pictures. When I was 5, I’m sitting in front of my cake with the biggest smile on my face. Then when I was 13, I’m just staring at my cake. The smile went away. I had to think about why. Deep, deep down, I was probably wondering if I was worth celebrating. Science shows that you become incredibly self-conscious when you become a teenager. So when you talk about seeing myself in the film, that’s where I go to.