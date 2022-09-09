METRO TOP 10 GAMES

The Metro Top 10 is selected by staff writer Jim Paulsen.

1. Lakeville South (1-0) vs. Lakeville North.

2. Eden Prairie (1-0) vs. Farmington.

3. Prior Lake (1-0) vs. Shakopee.

4. Maple Grove (1-0) at Totino-Grace.

5. Minnetonka (1-0) at Blaine.

6. Shakopee (1-0) at Prior Lake.

7. Stillwater (1-0) vs. East Ridge.

8. Woodbury (1-0) vs. Eastview.

9. Hutchinson (4A, 2-0) at Willmar.

10. Elk River (5A, 1-0) vs. Andover.