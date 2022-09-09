METRO TOP 10 GAMES
The Metro Top 10 is selected by staff writer Jim Paulsen.
1. Lakeville South (1-0) vs. Lakeville North.
2. Eden Prairie (1-0) vs. Farmington.
3. Prior Lake (1-0) vs. Shakopee.
4. Maple Grove (1-0) at Totino-Grace.
5. Minnetonka (1-0) at Blaine.
6. Shakopee (1-0) at Prior Lake.
7. Stillwater (1-0) vs. East Ridge.
8. Woodbury (1-0) vs. Eastview.
9. Hutchinson (4A, 2-0) at Willmar.
10. Elk River (5A, 1-0) vs. Andover.
