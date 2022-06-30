When the weather warms and the air turns humid, you want clothes that move in the breeze and bare the skin. Light, bright and oh-so-chic, these looks will take you from pool parties and cocktail bars to outdoor concerts under the stars all summer long.

Summer magazine fashion:

Free flow

Zimmermann dress, $695; nordstrom.com

Gold and stone bracelet, $25; tjmaxx.com

Summer magazine fashion:

Top shop

Floral poplin crop top, $46; zara.com

Blue washed stretch pant, $55; urbanoutfitters.com

Summer magazine fashion:

Beach blanket ready

Swimsuit and cotton shirt, each $30; hm.com

BDG low-rise short, $49; nordstrom.com

Beaded bracelets, $10 for five strands; target.com

Emilio Pucci sunglasses, $80; saksoff5th.com

Summer magazine fashion:

Bop about

BP. terry top and short, each $35; nordstrom.com

BP. straw crocheted bucket hat, $25; nordstromrack.com

Sandro sneakers, $105; saksoff5th.com

Summer magazine fashion:

Casual chic

WeWoreWhat jumpsuit, $40; nordstromrack.com

Western belt, $39; urbanoutfitters.com

High-heeled vinyl sandal, $60; zara.com

Summer magazine fashion:

Work and play

Veronica Beard jacket, $650; nordstrom.com

Ruffle strapless top, $30; white short, $46; zara.com

White earrings, $20; saksoff5th.com

Creative director and stylist, Barbara Schmidt, studiobstyle.com; hair and makeup, Allison AuBuchon, mooretalent.com; model, Halayna Hendrick, carynmodels.com.