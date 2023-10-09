More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Vikings
Vikings fall to 1-4 with 27-20 loss to Chiefs; Jefferson injured
The Vikings lost a fumble on the first play of the game, Justin Jefferson to a hamstring injury late and ultimately the game to the defending Super Bowl champions.
Vikings
Souhan: Vikings offense flailing behind bad clock management, stone hands
Yes, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. That doesn't mean the Vikings shouldn't have won on Sunday.
Photography
Gallery: Vikings fall to Chiefs 27-20
The Vikings couldn't keep up with the defending Super Bowl champions, falling to 1-4.
Twins
Headed home tied: López, Correa lead Twins to Game 2 victory over Astros
The best-of-five series moves to Target Field on Tuesday night after the Twins rolled out to an early lead and held on.
Vikings
Scoggins: Loss to Chiefs is another 'could've been' game for Vikings
The Vikings offense dropped passes and points in another loss that was more self-inflicted than it needed to be.