'The Great'

This series is a poor substitute for an accurate course on Russian history. But it continues to offer a master class on comedy. The zingers are even faster and fiercer in the second season that begins Friday, as the newly crowned Catherine (Elle Fanning) tries fending off political opponents and the sexual advances by her dethroned husband, Peter (Nicholas Hoult). The dialogue may be vulgar but it's so clever that you'll swear William Shakespeare was in the writers' room. Insults haven't been this wickedly witty since "Veep" went off the air. Hulu

'Cowboy Bebop'

A few years back, a social media movement pushed Hollywood to consider John Cho as a leading man in a variety of film genres. "Bebop," in which a bounty hunter goes up against the former mobster partners, proves he's up to the challenge. The series may be based on a Japanese anime TV series but it owes just as much to westerns, "Mannix," "Star Wars" and Arnold Schwarzenegger flicks. It's all a bit too much, but Cho manages to keep his cool throughout. Premieres Friday on Netflix

'Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free'

"Wildflowers" didn't produce as many hit singles as other Petty albums, but many consider it to be his finest work. This film looks at how the late rocker used the sculpting of its songs to escape growing tensions with the Heartbreakers and an impending divorce. Die-hard fans will eat it up. If you want a deeper dive, check out the 2007 four-hour doc, "Runnin' Down a Dream," currently available on Tubi. YouTube

'Harriet the Spy'

Beanie Feldstein provides the voice of the title character, an 11-year-old who finds colorful ways to whine about her privileged life. She's cajoled by a live-in nanny voiced by Jane Lynch. After watching a few episodes, young viewers may fell emboldened by Harriet's quest for independence, but they're just as likely to bug their parents about getting them a matching designer coat. Apple TV Plus

'True Story'

Now that he's conquered the comedy world, Kevin Hart is determined to practice his dramatic chops. In this latest effort, he plays a wildly successful stand-up who gets entangled with murder and the mob, thanks in no small part to his no-good brother, played by Wesley Snipes. The twists and turns are all too obvious. You've got to admire Hart's ambitions, but he'll need better scripts if he wants to avoid a film career that depends mostly on "Ride Along" sequels. Arrives Wednesday on Netflix

