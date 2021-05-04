The Wild and Twins are playing games that you can't look away from right now until the very end — but for much different reasons. Both were illustrated by 6-5 wins on Tuesday, which Michael Rand talks about at the start of this episode. Plus: The Packers take a lot of the blame in the deteriorating relationship with QB Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers is also at fault.

Later in the episode, Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins to talk about whether the team's recent stretch of improved play is sustainable or merely a blip on the radar while the pressure is off. Hine and Rand discuss which players might be around next season and beyond to try to see the improvement through in a meaningful way.

And: Tuesday is the first game for the St. Paul Saints as the Class AAA affiliate of the Twins.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

