It's one of the most recognizable and prolific chains in the world.

But when it started 31 years ago, it was a quaint little coffee shop. On Dec. 12, the original Caribou Coffee will close.

Kim and John Puckett at the original location in 1992.

A listing by Colliers shows that the first Caribou, located in the 103-year old Sunnyside Shoppes strip mall at 44th Street and France Avenue, is up for lease.

Kim and John Puckett opened the shop in Dec. 1992. It's been a mainstay on the bustling edge of the Linden Hills neighborhood since then.

Caribou, which has more than 600 locations in 11 countries, couldn't be reached for comment.

This week, the longtime Grand and Snelling location also went dark, Bring Me the News reported. The chain, now merged with Panera and Einstein Bros. Bagels as part of Panera Brands, closed eight locations in downtown Minneapolis in March.