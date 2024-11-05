The final day of voting in the US is here, after tens of millions have already cast their ballots

In the first hours of voting, some isolated reports emerged of hiccups common to every Election Day, including delays in getting e-pollbooks up and running in Louisville, Kentucky, and a power outage requiring the use of a generator at a polling location in St. Louis. In Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas in swing state Pennsylvania, two polling places faced delays opening when election judges did not arrive or showed up late. Allegheny County officials said one of the sites was up and running, and the other would be soon.