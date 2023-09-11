The American Red Cross has issued an urgent plea for blood donations as it grapples with a severe national blood shortage.

The nonprofit medical and emergency relief organization said in a statement that it needs help to recover from a 30,000 blood and platelet donation shortfall in August alone.

Hurricane Idalia has hit supply heavy in recent weeks, forcing dozens of blood drive cancellations and further exacerbating an already dire situation.

Since early August, the organization's national blood supply has plummeted by about 25%. The depletion in supply has resulted in a critical situation where the distribution of blood products to hospitals now outpaces the number of incoming donations, organization leaders said. The shortage has forced officials to reduce distributions of some of the most needed blood products in recent weeks.

Blood donors of all blood types are urgently needed now to ensure patients at hospitals across the country continue to receive critical medical care, officials said. There is also an emergency need for platelet and type O blood donors.

Blood donation centers are located across Minnesota. If you're able to donate, and want to schedule an appointment or need more information, go to RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767.