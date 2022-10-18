There are plenty of reasons to get excited about the Timberwolves 2022-23 season, from the addition of standout center Rudy Gobert to a roster of tasty foods to fuel the fandom.

After taking two years off because of the pandemic, executive chef David Fhima and the Timberwolves leadership unveiled an impressive lineup of food items ahead of Wednesday's season opener, from highbrow carving stations and Wagyu beef sliders to cheffed-up classics like sticky-crispy wings and gravy-topped poutine. Since first partnering with the chef/owner of Fhima's Minneapolis five years ago, the concessions at Target Center have seen a deliberate upgrade. Partnerships with other restaurant vendors followed, including Parlour and Soul Bowl, and this year, El Burrito Mercado joins the lineup with its Mexican classics and the Butcher & the Boar returns with foot-long hot dogs and spicy sausages.

"We live in a community of restaurants that is probably second to none in the country," Fhima told a group of media invited to sample the new foods. "It's a community that really thrives and we're proud of the offerings that it has. Those [diners] are the same fans that come to the games."

With that thinking, food at the Timberwolves and Lynx games have grown more sophisticated than typical sports arena fare. Drinks, too. Wines, available by the glass, are all selected by a sommelier and are rated 90 and above by Wine Spectator magazine.

A notable addition to this year's lineup is the local vegan food company Wicked Kitchen, which offers a selection of marinara coated meatballs, Teriyaki glazed "salmon" served on crispy rice, chorizo-style tacos and sliders.

With nearly two dozen offerings, these are the five foods to try first (prices weren't available at press time):

El Burrito Mercado burrito bowl

It might require two hands to eat, but this hearty bowl is worth it. Mexican rice is piled high with sirloin steak, chile pepper-dotted white queso and a mound of fresh pico de gallo. The flavors all represent the iconic St. Paul Mexican grocery store and restaurant. Outside Section 111.

Wicked Kitchen™ offers a slew of plant based dishes at their stand, including these salmon cakes with a Teriyaki sauce.

Wicked Kitchen teriyaki salmon cake

Wicked Kitchen is a plant-based company with a whole line of products serving everything from frozen pizza to ice cream treats. The company does a good fish fake-out with a bite that mimics its flaky texture. Dressed in a slick teriyaki glaze and served over rice to soak up all the sauce, it's a satisfying vegan entree. Outside Section 126.

Brittney Klass’ classic Soul Bowl beverage, the Queen B lemonade, is available in its own handy pouch.

Soul Bowl wingz and Queen B lemonade

The B.A.D. Wingz from Soul Bowl aren't new this year, but when enjoyed with a Queen B lavender lemonade served in its own juice pouch, easily sipped with a straw and a side of BBQ sauce that comes with a clip for portability, it's too much to resist. Outside Section 106.

Levy Concessions has a decadent poutine with barbecued beef over tots and cheese curds smothered in sauce.

Levy Restaurants BBQ poutine

Why not just mix up a bunch of decadent food trends to enjoy all at once? Served like a poutine, shredded beef and gravy layers up over cheese curds and crispy potato tots and the whole thing is rich, snacky, and undeniably fun. Outside Section 109.

Butcher & the Boar is serving a footlong, hot link, and cheddarwurst at Target Center.

Butcher & the Boar hot link

For those who remember the original version of the Butcher & the Boar restaurant, it's best to call these by a different name. It's different. But what it is comes with a decent amount of heat. Zesty sausage brings the slow-burn goods for a spice lover's alternative to the run-of-the-mill hot dog. Outside Section 225.