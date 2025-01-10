The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

The Diamond Dog, a quarter-pound all-beef hot dog wrapped in pepper bacon before it all gets deep-fried, is like no other ($13). Crispy on the outside, juicy in the middle and served on a pretzel bun that fetchingly holds all of this heft, it’s as good as it gets when wanting to grab a late-night bite after a show — or any other time for that matter. An order comes with chips, but for $2 more, you can upgrade to fries or Tater Tots. I order the tots, which come out of the kitchen deep-fried to a nice golden crisp every time. As our group parted ways, we talked about how we needed to gather for more nights like this. We wished each other well and pledged “Sometime to Return,” just like the name of one of our favorite Soul Asylum songs. (N.N.)