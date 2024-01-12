Caribbean lechon at Public Domain

Pork shoulder sits for 24 hours in a mojo marinade of sour orange, spices, garlic and the juice of any leftover lime, lemon, grapefruit, etc., from the bar at Public Domain.

The next day, chefs Nettie Colón and Gary Sherwood let the pork dry, laying the groundwork for a crusty exterior that will form on the third day, when it gets scored, rubbed in adobo seasoning and roasted for six hours to fall-apart tender, melt-in-your-mouth perfection. When diners order the Caribbean lechon ($14), the pork gets one last sear, followed by a bath in a barbecue sauce made with guava, spiced rum and a single sugar cube.

Food is no afterthought at Public Domain, the new drinks-forward restaurant where there's no cocktail menu, only mixology wizards who can come up with a recipe to match almost any mood. Small plates from Colón, the culinary consultant, draw from food traditions throughout the Caribbean, including Cuba and Puerto Rico. But they also draw from the spirits and practices behind the bar.

"We basically use stuff from the bar, so, lucky for us they have really good rums," said Colón, who's known for her Red Hen Gastrolab pop-ups. "That has been the magic of it."

The lechon could be a filling entree in another setting, but here, it teases the rest of the chefs' handiwork. An unbelievably fluffy egg and cheese sanduíche with Portuguese linguiça sausage. Salted cod fritters. Salt-brined roast chicken. Coconut shallot rice and beans. All of it pairs harmoniously with the expert cocktails.

"I kept going back to the Caribbean, the rum runners, and that kind of food," Colón said. "What would Hemingway be eating at the Floridita in Havana, you know? And being from Puerto Rican descent and having lived in South Florida and the Florida Keys, it just made sense to do something different. It was like coming back home to cook the food I grew up with." (Sharyn Jackson)

119 Washington Av. N., Mpls., publicdomainmpls.com

Mochi donuts originated in Hawaii, a combination of Japanese mochi and traditional fried dough for a particularly satisfying crispy-chewy treat.

It's not a proud fact of parenthood, but it's one many of us will admit to under our breath. Sometimes, bribery is necessary. Particularly if you have a strong-willed kiddo on the precipice of not doing something that absolutely has to be done. I know because I parent a child so strong-willed that her immovability quotient falls somewhere between Denali and the Rock of Gibraltar. The trick I've tucked into my back pocket is a new treat she's discovered that I employ on rare occasions. The kid can't refuse a mochi donut — particularly one dipped in smooth, rich white chocolate and dusted with Oreo crumbs ($5.55).

Somewhere during the snowbank-deficient winter break of our discontent, I had grown desperate and promised a trip to the Mall of America. The building alone is enough to put stars in the eyes of a bored kid — with its twirling Nickelodeon-branded rides and miles of storefronts. Best of all, it's a place to release energy after a horn-locked negotiation between mom and daughter. And there's Mochinut on the second floor of the mall's east side, right by the parking ramp.

Mochi donuts originated in Hawaii as an east-meets-west treat that combines Japanese mochi and western fried dough. The result has a satisfying chew on the inside and a crispy exterior that evaporates in just a few bites. Topped with rich white chocolate and Oreo cookie crumbles, this dish is irresistible to my picky eater and elicits a full body sigh of satisfaction after devouring.

Is it a good idea to bribe willfulness out of your kid? Experts have varying opinions, but I'm not listening because she promised to share a bite of her treat. And the truth is, I hope we both remember these moments for all our years. (Joy Summers)

244 East Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington, mochinut.com

Steak and eggs from Porzana.

Only a few months old, Porzana is already making a name for itself as a steak destination, ranging from classic cuts to lesser-known ones from chef Daniel del Prado's native Argentina. So when del Prado recently added weekend brunch to his North Loop restaurant's lineup, an order of steak and eggs seemed only fitting.

There are four options, starting with a 6-ounce flat iron ($27) to a primo 12-ounce Entrana skirt steak ($61), all of which come with two eggs made your way.

We couldn't pass up the chance to try the picanha (10 ounces, $46), a popular cut in parts of South America. Here, it would be known as a top sirloin cap, only this version keeps the fat intact to retain its juices. The result was an extremely tender, buttery steak that — although it took extra work to cut around the fat — we still can't stop thinking about. The kitchen's wonderfully executed sear on the outside and medium-rare (per our table's preference) on the inside further boosted the dish.

We also liked that the steak came to our table sliced, making it easy to share. That only gave us more room to graze other menu items, in which the egg ravioli — a large housemade circle of pasta with a runny egg in the middle and a cheesy potato purée beneath — was a close runner-up for favorite brunch item. (Nancy Ngo)

200 N. 1st St., Mpls., porzanampls.com

The Drunken Pig pizza at St. Paul Brewing.

St. Paul Brewing recently added lunch hours and a menu to match, with sandwiches (walleye po'boy, please and thank you), salads and pizza by the slice. But I picked the wrong day to sample all that was new, as the only thing available to order when I went was a whole wood-fired pie — something the spacious brewpub on the site of the old Hamm's Brewery has been doing at dinnertime for a couple of years. Woe is me? Not in the least.

I'm usually a red sauce person, but I was delighted by the Drunken Pig ($16.50), with a mashed potato base, copious cheese, thin slices of roasted red baby potatoes, crumbly bits of bacon, a huge dollop of sour cream and sliced scallions. The crust had some serious chew, like a New York-style slice. And the toppings, together, reminded me why loaded baked potatoes are the stuff of dreams.

What was new that day: cocktails. They're batched using Tattersall spirits, and I sipped on the 50 Shades of Grey ($11), an Arnie Palmer-esque mix of earl grey syrup, citrus and gin. Lunch: achieved. (S.J.)

688 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, stpaulbrewing.com

A create-your-own poke bowl from J.J.’s Poke Bowl in Edina.

Fast food is no longer only defined as a drive-thru burger and fries (although that can hit the spot); it's simply meals we can get in a hurry. Salads, sandwiches, sushi, burritos, tacos, ramen and one of my favorites, poke bowls, also fall under the fast-casual realm, giving those on the go plenty of options.

A recent errand-filled night left us tired and hungry, but unwilling to ditch the eat-well resolutions so soon. We landed at JJ's Poke, a busy sliver of a space in an Edina strip mall. For those not familiar, poke is a classic Hawaiian dish that features marinated chunks of raw fish or other protein served on a base of rice, greens or both. At JJ's, you can order a predetermined bowl or create your own by choosing a base, toppings, protein, mix-ins, sauces and crunchy toppings. (This bowl has white rice, cucumber, avocado, edamame, crab salad, mango, ahi tuna, scallions and eel sauce with crispy tempura and shredded nori.) Diners also choose the size of the bowl: small ($9.95), medium ($12.95) or large ($17.45). The medium was just right for us.

No worries if you're not a raw fish fan — options include cooked shrimp or scallops and tofu. And JJ's also serves rice bowls with other proteins, ramen and a variety of appetizers, from spring rolls and takoyaki to a variety of steamed buns. It was a portable, fresh (and refreshing), delicious supper solution, with a menu that pleased even the pickiest of eaters. Everybody wins. (Nicole Hvidsten)

6817 York Av. S., Edina; 509 14th Av. SE., Mpls., jjspoke.com