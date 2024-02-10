The 5 best Super Bowl 58 betting promos to claim this weekend

With a variety of sportsbook offers available ahead of Super Bowl 58 between the 49ers and Chiefs, it's important to know which ones suit the individual needs of an interested bettor. As such, this article is designed to bring together the five most popular offers, sorting through each with no bias, to explore the benefits of each.

Best Super Bowl 58 betting promos

BetMGM Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets bet365 Sportsbook: $150 in bonus bets or $2,000 Safety Net Bet Caesars Sportsbook: $1,000 first bet offer DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, win $200 in bonus bets

At face value, each many of these offers look quite similar. In many ways, they are, yet there are several key details to consider when assessing each.

DraftKings Super Bowl promo

The strength of the DraftKings Sportsbook offer is that not only is the $200 in bonus bets the biggest available, it will hit instantly. This means a new player doesn't need to pick the game correctly, they will still get the bonus bets anyway. No bonus code is needed to claim this offer, as it can be had by simply clicking the links within this article.

FanDuel promo: $200 bonus, Kick of Destiny

Ahead of the Super Bowl, FanDuel has a similar offer to DraftKings but users will have to correctly pick the San Francisco-Kansas City winner to get their $200 in bonus bets. However, users will be able to participate in the Kick of Destiny promotion featuring Rob Gronkowski. Simply pick whether he will make or miss his live television field goal attempt. If correct, FanDuel will issue such users a split of $10 million in bonus bets. This one-two punch grades out as one of the best Super Bowl betting promos.

bet365 Sportsbook offers choice

With bet365, new users will be able to choose one of two different offers when using bet365 bonus code STARXLM. Either bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets or use the $2,000 Safety Net Bet for a form of first wager protection.

Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl promo

This is a straightforward offer from Caesars. Place a bet on the 49ers or Chiefs up to $1,000 and get bonus bets back on losses to play again.

BetMGM gives $158 bonus for SF-KC

The last look at our Super Bowl betting promos comes at BetMGM, which is one of the most popular sportsbooks currently available. Ahead of the game, new users will be able to bet $5 to get $158 in bonus bets back. Users will not have to correctly pick the winner to claim the offer.

