The 5 best desserts our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

While the menu from the St. Paul restaurant falls firmly in fine-dining territory, there are plenty of dishes to please a picky preteen, especially when it comes to dessert. Chocolate budino ($12, gluten-free) is really just dressed-up chocolate pudding, and the one at Forepaugh’s is an elegant version. Layers of chocolate pudding are just sweet enough, then topped off with crème fraîche and crunchy pistachios. Like an elegant Coco Chanel piece in which every ingredient exists in confidence, it’s an artful ender that knows when to rein in the desire to do too much. Bar lead Precious Carpenter, who has been dabbling with the dessert menu, is responsible for this bold spoonful of creamy goodness.