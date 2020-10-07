Smartmi’s elegant 2S Fan is cool, modern and hip. It’s built with easy-to-use controls to work as a standard pedestal fan but with endless features it takes fans to a new level with a natural breeze feel. Quiet and portable, it has Wi-Fi connectivity, a companion app and works with smart home platforms, including Amazon’s Alexa.

It arrived in pieces, but don’t be intimidated. It only takes a few minutes to assemble with the included step-by-step instructions.

The seven-blade design goes inside a two-piece white plastic cage, which opens and closes easily for cleaning.

The fan either plugs into the wall or runs with a built-in lithium-ion battery, making it easy to move from room to room. With a fully charged battery pack, the 2S Fan goes mobile for up to 20 hours with the fan speed set to 1.

Manual controls on top of the fan include an on/off switch and LEDs that glow green to show the fan’s Wi-Fi status and four preset speed levels. But it’s the smart-home features that make this fan stand out. The app controls the air flow and adjusts the angle of the fan. Beyond the preset speed levels, you can set it manually with 100 choices of adjustments, some of which run virtually silent.

According to Smartmi, the fan was designed to simulate the delicate changes in wind patterns. Selecting the “natural” setting creates the effect of a breeze. (smartmi.com.cn, $130)