MUSIC

Madonna

Never one to wallow in nostalgia, the Queen of Pop has made an exception for her Celebration Tour. It celebrates her 40 phenomenal years in the music business, telling her story with video clips, vintage looks, an army of dancers and many hits, including "Like a Prayer" and "Vogue." The tour, originally set to land in St. Paul on July 30 last year, was postponed after Madonna was hospitalized in June with a viral infection. To assure that fans know about her state of mind, she's added Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" to the set list. (8:30 p.m. Tue., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $110-$1,800, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

The Kills

Whether teamed with Jack White in the Dead Weather or her longtime collaborator Jamie Hince in the Kills, Alison Mosshart has led some of the most intense rock performances at First Ave of the past two decades. She just delivers on all fronts as a frontwoman, including her smoky voice and fiery persona. There's every reason to believe her long-awaited return with Hince will live up to the standard. Their first album in seven years, "God Games," is a sonic bonanza, with full-steam rockers and more stylish and seductive but still ultra-powerful slow jams. (8 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $43, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Bob Marley Remembered

Timed to Marley's birthday and not the new Hollywood biopic out on Valentine's Day, "One Love," this 31st annual Twin Cities tribute to the reggae music icon doesn't need any Hollywood hype to add meaning or momentum. It's a blast every year, with Jamaican transplant Lynval Jackson, his tight band the International Reggae All Stars and their Tanzanian pal Innocent leading winter-bound Minnesotans through Marley's warm megahits and trove of spiritual and/or topical album cuts. Where the film seems to honor the late man, these shows are a celebration of his songs' continued vitality. (8:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $20-$25, $30 two-day, thehookmpls.com)

C.R.

Sweethearts Show

What is it like to perform with your spouse? Maybe you didn't even know these entertainers were married couples. Five Minnesota musical couples, who are regulars at Crooners, will get romantic for Valentine's Day with their favorite love songs. It's singer Maud Hixson and pianist Rick Carlson, singer Jennifer Grimm and guitarist Joe Cruz, singer/instrumentalists Laura Mackenzie and Gary Rue, singer/actors Dennis Curley and Jim Robinson, and the only duo with the same surname, singer Aimee and guitarist/singer Boyd Lee. (6:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Crooners, 6161 Hwy. 65, Fridley, $35-$45, Eventbrite.com)

J.B.

Minnesota Orchestra

The sound of a saxophone is often heard in jazz and R&B, but seldom in a classical concert hall. Steven Banks is out to change that. He was the first saxophonist to ever place first at the prestigious Young Concert Artists auditions, and that led to Billy Childs composing a saxophone concerto for him, called "Diaspora." Banks performs it this weekend with German conductor Ruth Reinhardt and the Minnesota Orchestra on a program that also features music from Sergei Prokofiev's "Romeo and Juliet." (8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $36-$111, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

Alina Ibragimova is an adventurous artist known for putting her own stamp on the most familiar of pieces. So expect exciting things when the classical-chart-topping, Gramophone Award-winning violinist makes her SPCO debut with her interpretation of Beethoven's lone Violin Concerto. Also on the program are works by Jean Sibelius and Arnold Schoenberg. (11 a.m. Fri. and 7 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, 2 p.m. Sun., Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Drive, Arden Hills, $12-$55, students and children free, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

R.H.

COMEDY

Roy Wood Jr.

As Jon Stewart prepares to return part-time as host to "The Daily Show," one of the series' funniest correspondents is on the road. Wood, who left the Comedy Central staple after being passed over as host, brings the same flustered but indignant attitude to the stage that he did to his field reports in his Happy to Be Here tour. I don't know how he would have fared as an anchor, but I do know he's a reliable stand-up who doesn't need a TV gig to stay relevant. (6 & 9:30 p.m. Fri., Fillmore Minneapolis, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls. $50.75-$90.85. concerts.livenation.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

ART

Four Senses

Is there such a thing as an art show that appeals not to the eyes, but to the ears, mouth, nose and hands? In "The Other Four," curated by John Schuerman, 16 artworks by 21 contemporary artists offer nonvisual peeks into the possibility of art without a focus on sight. What if we were more present with something more tactile, smelly, tasty or noisy? (Ends May 19. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wed., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu..-Sun., 333 East River Road, Mpls., free, wam.umn.edu or 612-625-9494)

ALICIA ELER

Surrealist sculptures

Yugoslavia-born sculptor Zoran Mojsilov, whose large-scale public artworks populate the Twin Cities, is having a solo exhibition at the Museum of Russian Art. Mojsilov, who once taught art at a military psychiatric hospital in Yugoslavia as an act of resistance, managed to escape to Paris before moving to the Twin Cities in 1986. His sculptures often are built from raw natural materials that are left over or discarded. (Ends May 26. 10 a.m.-5 pm. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun., 5500 Stevens Av. S., Mpls., $5-$15, free for ages 13 and under, tmora.org or 612-821-9045)

A.E.

DANCE

Kaleena Miller

The tap dance artist will feature five days of performances with the first at the Icehouse and the remaining four at the Southern Theater. On Wednesday, she collaborates with a group of local musicians for new and reimagined works, featuring music in the realm between jazz and the avant-garde by J.T. Bates, Cody McKinney, Bryan Nichols, Miller's husband and musician Patrick Voller and vocalist Aby Wolf. On Thursday and Friday, Miller will perform new and classic tap works with her pre-professional dance troupe KMD2. Then on Saturday and Sunday, Miller teams up with contemporary dancer Laurie Van Wieren for an evening of sound-focused dance improvisation. (8 p.m. Wed., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $15 in advance, $20-$25 at door; 7:30 p.m. Thu., Fri., Sat. & 2 p.m. Sun., Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls. $25 (Thu. & Fri.) $20 (Sat. & Sun.) kaleenamiller.com)

SHEILA REGAN

FAMILY

'Peppa's Cinema Party'

The popular cartoon pig takes to the big screen for a limited time beginning Friday. A cinematic experience perfect for squirrely toddlers, the showing encourages all to sing along and dance. Celebrating the 20th anniversary, the screening features 10 never-before-seen episodes from Season 10 of the television program. (Shown various days and times at AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18, AMC Rosedale 14, AMC Southdale Center 16, Emagine White Bear Township 17, Lakeville 21 with Monster Screen, Marcus Oakdale, Marcus Parkwood, Marcus Rosemount and the Marcus Southbridge. See website for details. PeppaPigCinemaParty.com)

MELISSA WALKER

FILM

'Mom & Dad's Nipple Factory'

Inside a "secret room full of nipples" in Eau Claire, Brian Johnson created an inspiring product that changed the life of his wife, Randi, and other women around the world. That's where he set out to create a prosthetic nipple that could be used by women who have had breast cancer and reconstructive surgery. The documentary by Minneapolis filmmaker Justin Johnson, who goes by justinsuperstar, is a love story that's a sweet, funny tribute to his unassuming parents. It also asks a crucial question: Why did it take Johnson's ingenuity to dream up something millions of women needed? (7:15 p.m. Mon., the Main Cinema, 115 SE Main St., Mpls., $10, mspfilm.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT