Meet Minnesota’s hot dish ambassador – and it’s not Tim Walz

Well, casseroles specifically are made in a casserole pan, and not all Minnesota hot dishes are. And Minnesota hot dish has to be the main course. It has to be at least two elements: You have a starch and you have to have a protein. Most often, it will have the vegetable and be held together with something. It’s not always a creamy substance. It’s usually a can of soup, whether it’s a tomato-based soup or a cream-based soup. It doesn’t matter what it is. Sour cream is acceptable. A big block of Philadelphia cream cheese is acceptable. There are many different variations, but a hot dish specifically will be, you serve the hot dish and that’s it. Maybe a salad. Maybe it’s a Jell-O salad. Maybe it’s not. It doesn’t have to be healthy. Anything can be a salad, and pretty much anything can be a hot dish. You’re just taking elements of something that you love and turning it into a one-pot meal.