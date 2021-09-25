A 29-year-old woman from Alvarado, Texas, died and two other Texas residents were injured in a one-car accident at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Goodhue County.
They were in a Jeep traveling south on Hwy. 57 in Cherry Grove Township when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, according to a State Patrol report.
The woman who died, a passenger, was not wearing a seat belt, the report said. The driver, Maria Yaquyelina Ramirez, 33, of Mansfied, Texas, and another passenger, Ciriaco Bautista, 32, of Alvarado suffered non-critical injuries. Both were wearing seat belts. The road was dry and no alcohol was involved, the report said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
Georgia rally to mark debut of GOP primary 'Trump ticket'
The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement will be on display Saturday in Georgia when a three-man ticket of candidates he's backing in 2022 Republican primaries will be featured at one of his signature rallies. But GOP opponents of Trump-backed candidates aren't folding in Georgia and some say the former president's nod could hurt Republicans in a general election in the closely divided state.
East Metro
Twin Cities metro police blotter, Sept. 26
EDINAAUG. 21Drugs. A 29-year-old man was arrested for drug possession and possession of a firearm without a permit following a traffic stop at Hwy. 100…
Local
Frey faces new scrutiny in second run for Minneapolis mayor
Frey has worked under an intense international spotlight since George Floyd's death put the city into the epicenter of a reckoning over policing and racism. It placed the mayor at odds with many members of the City Council and powerful political forces bent on reducing police funding.
Local
Texas woman dies in Goodhue County crash
A 29-year-old woman from Alvarado, Texas, died and two other Texas residents were injured in a one-car accident at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Goodhue…
Local
More Twin Cities suburbs draw on public art to develop sense of place
Metro cities drawing on it to enhance sense of place.