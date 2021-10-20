Police were investigating a shooting Tuesday evening that injured a teenager in south Minneapolis.

Officers responded to the corner of E. 40th Street and S. Columbus Avenue in the Bryant neighborhood about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday for multiple reports of a person shot, according to a news release from Minneapolis police. The location is adjacent to Phelps Field Park.

The 15-year-old victim was in critical condition and taken to HCMC, where surgery was performed.

At the time, a youth football game was underway at the park, according to police spokesperson Cyndi Barrington. The game and the shooting appeared to be unrelated.

According to a Star Tribune database, at least 30 people under the age of 18 have been struck by gunfire this year.