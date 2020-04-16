PGA targets June 8 resumption
The ambitiously revamped schedule includes the first four tournaments without fans. The plan is contingent on government and health officials signing off on play being safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
the main events
July 16-19: Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio
July 23-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine
July 30-Aug. 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis
Aug. 6-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, Daly City, Calif.
Sept. 4-7: Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta
Sept. 17-20: U.S. Open, Winged Food CC (West), Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Sept. 24-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits GC, Sheboygan, Wis.
Nov. 12-15: Masters, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
other summer events
June 11-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas
June 18-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
June 25-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit GC, Detroit
July 9-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
July 30-Aug. 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif.
Aug. 13-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.
Aug. 20-23: The Northern Trust, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
Aug. 27-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Ill.
other Fall events
Sept. 10-13: Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa (North), Napa, Calif.
Sept. 24-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales GC, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Oct. 1-4: Sanderson Farms Championship, CC of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
Oct. 8-11: Shriners Hospital for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
Oct. 15-18: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, Nine Bridges GC, Jeju Island, South Korea
Oct. 22-25: ZoZo Championship, Accordia Golf Narahino CC, Chiba, Japan
Oct. 29-Nov. 1: WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International GC, Shanghai
Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Bermuda Championship, Port Royal GC, Southampton, Bermuda
Nov. 5-8: Houston Open, Memorial Park GC, Houston
Nov. 19-22: RSM Classic, Sea Island GC, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Dec. 3-6: Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Unofficial events
Dec. 3-6: Hero World Challenge, Albany GC, Nassau, Bahamas
Dec. 11-13: QBE Shootout, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.