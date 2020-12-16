A Hmong charter school in St. Paul is mourning the loss of a teacher who died in a traffic incident in central Minnesota.

Alexa Rose Hokeness, 29, of Lakeville, was outside her car on a highway north of Motley late Friday afternoon, when she was hit by another car, according to the State Patrol.

Hokeness was in a lane of traffic on northbound Hwy. 64 when she was struck shortly after sunset, said the patrol, which has yet to disclose why she was out of her vehicle.

The other driver was identified as Leland J. Baldwin, 69, of Ramsey. He was not injured in the crash.

The patrol said Baldwin showed no immediate signs of impairment from alcohol at the scene.

Hokeness was a high school special education teacher at Hmong College Prep Academy.

"It is with deep regret we must share with you that a tragic accident has claimed the life of one of our HCPA family," read an administration statement sent to the academy's community. "We have been in touch with her family and send our thoughts and prayers to them. This is an incredibly sad moment for our special education department and for the HCPA family overall."

The statement went on to say that "artwork, cards, and other tangible items will be collected [by academy administration] to give to the family at a later time."

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482