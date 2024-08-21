Taylor Swift calls cancellation of Vienna shows 'devastating' and explains her silence

Concert organizer Barracuda Music had said it canceled the three-night Vienna run that would have begun Aug. 8 because the arrests made in connection to the conspiracy were too close to showtime. Authorities said a 19-year-old suspect had planned to target spectators outside the Ernst Happel Stadium with knives or homemade explosives, hoping to ''kill as many people as possible.'' Austrian officials said they appeared to have been inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.