Asian shares decline after mixed Wall Street finish and tensions simmer in the Middle East

TOKYO — Asian shares retreated Thursday as worries persisted about conflict in the Middle East.
Ratcheting up tensions, President Donald Trump warned of the possibility of getting directly involved in the conflict with Israel, while Iran's supreme leader rejected U.S. calls for surrender.
Oil prices and U.S. futures declined.
In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.7% to 38,619.17. Shares in Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. rose 0.8% after it announced that its acquisition of U.S. Steel, which met U.S. government opposition for more than a year, was finally completed.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 2% to 23,231.48 on heavy selling of tech-related shares, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.9% to 3,359.78.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed at 8,528.30 and in South Korea, the Kospi lost 0.4% to 2,960.81.
U.S. financial markets will be closed Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday.
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish after the Federal Reserve indicated it may cut interest rates twice this year, though it's far from certain about that.