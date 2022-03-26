For someone who grew up in a basketball family – both her parents played college hoops – Taylor Heise turned out to be quite the college hockey player. She's recognized as the best in the country, in fact.

Heise, a senior forward for the Gophers, on Saturday was named the winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award, which is given nationally to the top player in Division I women's college hockey. A Lake City native who played for Red Wing High School, Heise led the nation with 66 points on 29 goals and 37 assists for the WCHA regular-season champion Gophers. She also ranked second nationally in goals, tied for fourth in assists, tied for third with six game-winning goals and first with five short-handed goals.

Heise is the third Gopher to win the award, joining Krissy Wendell in 2005 and Amanda Kessel in 2013.

The other finalists were forward Gabbie Hughes of national runner-up Minnesota Duluth and defenseman Sophie Jaques of NCAA champion Ohio State. Hughes, of Lino Lakes, and Jaques tied for third nationally with 59 points. Hughes had 21 goals and 38 assists, and her seven game-winning goals ranked second nationally. Jaques had 22 goals and 27 assists and six game-winners.

Heise had a breakthrough season as a senior, earning first-team All-America honors and being named the WCHA Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. She went from seven goals and nine assists in 20 games in 2020-21 to 29 and 37 in 39 games this season. She helped the Gophers finish 29-9-1 and ascend to the nation's No. 1 ranking in the second half of the season. Heise plans to return to the Gophers next season for a fifth year of eligibility granted because of the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season.